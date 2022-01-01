Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve tuna salad

Unity Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Unity Cafe

3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Tuna Melt and Salad
More about Unity Cafe
Waterworks Cafe image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Waterworks Cafe

250 Commercial St Suite 1004, Manchester

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Tuna Melt W/ Salad$8.50
Ahi Tuna Nicoise Salad$15.00
Ahi tuna steak, hard boiled eggs, Bibb lettuce, red and yellow peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, pickled red onion and green beans with a red wine vinaigrette
Side Tuna Salad$3.00
More about Waterworks Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Shrimp Fajitas

Coleslaw

Chicken Noodle Soup

Fajita Salad

Chicken Wraps

Flan

Tostadas

Cookies

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston