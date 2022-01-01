Manchester's Table
American Restaurant · Wine and beer shop
201 W 7th St
Popular Items
Location
201 W 7th St
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
Smokie Joe's is a mobile food unit specializing in Carolina Pork and Texas style Beef Brisket
Our meats are slow smoked at controlled and monitored temperatures with the finest hickory and apple woods
All menu items homemade with fresh ingredients
Casa Del Barco
At Casa del Barco, we invite you to gather, raise your glass, and live life to the fullest. Casa del Barco is a shot of adventure with regionally inspired Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails perfect for those hungry to inject life with a bit of art and exploration. As a tequileria, you can choose from a menu of upwards of 100 different tequilas and mezcals. There’s nothing we love more than to live in the moment, so grab your friends for happy hour, weekend brunch, or the best party ever.
Hatch Local Food Hall - Buttermilk and Honey
Come in and enjoy!
LuLu’s Restaurant
Southern Comfort Brunch food, served in an exciting and industrial space! Mimosas and Bloody Marys flow like water!