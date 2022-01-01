Go
Manchester's Table

American Restaurant · Wine and beer shop

201 W 7th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey/Bacon/Provolone Wrap$9.00
Thick sliced roasted turkey breast, bacon and provolone in a tortilla wrapped with tomato, mayonnaise and mixed greens.
Spring Salad with Strawberries and Feta$10.00
Fresh strawberries, feta, cucumbers, honeyed almonds on a bed of mixed greens. Served with our housemade focaccia
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake$5.00
Housemade French Fries
Grilled Italian Flag$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato pesto, prosciutto all pressed in our housemade focaccia.
Simple Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, plus choice of dressing
Cookie$2.50
Burger$10.00
1/3 pound ground beef, choice of cheese (cheddar, Swiss, provolone, pepper jack, Havarti, Chao (vegan cheese) house-made bun, house-made dill pickle, LTM $10 Add house-made bacon $1 Add mushrooms $0.50
Falafel Wrap (V)$10.00
Fried chickpea patties, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, greens, tahini sauce wrapped in a tortilla with mixed greens. (V)
Location

Richmond VA

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
