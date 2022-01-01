Go
Toast

Mancini’s Char House

The Mancini family’s third and fourth generations welcome you to historic West Seventh Street’s home for fine steaks, seafood and cocktails.

531 7th St W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pulled Porketta Sandwich$10.00
Pulled porketta sandwich on focaccia served with garlic aioli, a side of giardiniera and chips
Relish Tray$5.00
Our signature supper club relish tray featuring sweet peppers, tomatoes and pickles in Italian dressing.
Shrimp Cocktail$14.95
6 shrimp served with cocktail sauce and club crackers.
Cannoli$4.75
1 cannoli per serving
Steak Sandwich$16.00
Charbroiled 8 oz. sirloin with horseradish
Garlic Toast$5.00
8-10 pieces of our signature char-grilled garlic toast
Side Salad$2.00
Fried Walleye Dinner$22.00
Fresh battered walleye pieces deep fried served with coleslaw and french fries. (Allow 20 minutes for preparation)
Steak Sandwich$16.00
Our signature sirloin served on focaccia.
(Allow 20 minutes for grilling and preparation.)
Cheesecake$6.95

Location

531 7th St W

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

No reviews yet

Hope Breakfast Bar is here to start your day with optimism. From our historic space, to our fresh take on breakfast favorites, we are built on a foundation of the past with a focus on making the future of our community a better place.

Parlour St Paul

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Est. 1933

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

No reviews yet

Everything will be okay!
'Cept for the food.
The food will be EXCELLENT!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston