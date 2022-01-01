Go
mancinos pizza and grinders

3540 Pine Grove Avenue

Popular Items

CHICKEN CLUB$15.65
Marinated chicken Breast, Sliced Bacon, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese with Ranch
HAM AND CHEESE$13.65
Ham and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
Chips$1.25
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.00
PIZZA$13.95
pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese (you can make any combo- each additional item is 30 cent on half, 60 cent on whole)
TURKEY$13.95
Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
MANCINOS CLUB$14.15
Ham, turkey, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
CHICAGO STEAK$16.15
Steak, onions, mushrooms, garlic butter
STEAK$16.15
Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
ITALIAN SPECIAL$14.15
House Specialty Ham, salami, mushroom, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Location

Port Huron MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
