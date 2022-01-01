Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Mandan

Mandan restaurants
Mandan restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Stage Stop Saloon, Grill & Liquors Inc. - 611 6th Ave SE

611 6th Avenue Southeast, Mandan

Chicken Tenders$10.95
Breaded chicken strips served with french fries and choice of sauce.
Grand Junction Subs - Mandan

4524 Memorial Hwy - Suite 108, Mandan

Chicken Strips - Basket$6.99
4 seasoned chicken strips cooked to perfection. Add a meal deal to get any of our sides and a beverage to make this the perfect meal!
(SP) Chicken Strips - Basket$6.99
4 seasoned chicken strips cooked to perfection. Add a meal deal to get any of our sides and a beverage to make this the perfect meal!
Chicken Strips (2)$4.99
2 seasoned chicken strips cooked to perfection!
