Chicken tenders in Mandan
Mandan restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Stage Stop Saloon, Grill & Liquors Inc. - 611 6th Ave SE
Stage Stop Saloon, Grill & Liquors Inc. - 611 6th Ave SE
611 6th Avenue Southeast, Mandan
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
Breaded chicken strips served with french fries and choice of sauce.
More about Grand Junction Subs - Mandan
Grand Junction Subs - Mandan
4524 Memorial Hwy - Suite 108, Mandan
|Chicken Strips - Basket
|$6.99
4 seasoned chicken strips cooked to perfection. Add a meal deal to get any of our sides and a beverage to make this the perfect meal!
|(SP) Chicken Strips - Basket
|$6.99
4 seasoned chicken strips cooked to perfection. Add a meal deal to get any of our sides and a beverage to make this the perfect meal!
|Chicken Strips (2)
|$4.99
2 seasoned chicken strips cooked to perfection!