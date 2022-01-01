Philly cheesesteaks in Mandan
Mandan restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Stage Stop Saloon, Grill & Liquors Inc. - 611 6th Ave SE
611 6th Avenue Southeast, Mandan
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$16.45
Sliced ribeye sautéed w/ onions, red & green peppers, jalapeños and cheese sauce, topped with melted mozzarella.
|Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$10.95
Deep fried Philly cheesesteak egg rolls served with cheese sauce.
Grand Junction Subs - Mandan
4524 Memorial Hwy - Suite 108, Mandan
|#2 Philly Cheese Steak (6")
|$7.99
Sirloin Steak, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Pepper, Secret Recipe Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, and Aged Provolone!
|#2 Philly Cheese Steak (12")
|$11.99
Sirloin Steak, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Pepper, Secret Recipe Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, and Aged Provolone!
|#2 Philly Cheese Steak (18")
|$17.99
Sirloin Steak, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Pepper, Secret Recipe Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, and Aged Provolone!