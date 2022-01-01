Go
Mandarin Heights

5901 N. Florida Ave

Popular Items

Lions Tooth$11.00
Gin-Dandelion Tea-Honey-Pear-Lemon- Anise
Taco Takeover Original Marg$6.00
Taco Takeover Guava Cactus Marg$6.00
Salty Dawg$12.00
Ketel One Grapefruit- Pamplemousse-Rose- Grapefruit juice-Vanilla Salt
Taco Takeover Pineapple Chipotle Marg$6.00
Nolets's Nectar$11.00
Nolet's Gin- Agave Nectar-Lime- Grapefruit-Basil-Grapefruit Bitters
Blood Money$12.00
Mezcal- Aperol- Averna- Blood Oranges
Pistachio Mai Tai$12.00
Plantation 3 Star Rum-Stolen Smoked Rum-Curacao-Pistachio-Lime-Tiki Bitters
House Old Fashioned$11.00
Russell's Reserve 10-Demerera-Orange and Angostura Bitters-Orange Oil-Black Cherry
Whiskey Wednesday Old Fashioned$6.00
Location

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
