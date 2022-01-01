Mandarin Heights

The C House

Housed in a former transmission repair shop in Seminole Heights, The C House showcases consciously-crafted food, beverage, and housewares that each start with the letter C. We believe that conversation shared among friends (and soon-to-be-friends) over a cocktail or a glass of California Cabernet is the jewel of life, that the words ‘community’ and ‘pride’ ought to go hand-in-hand, and that everything in life is better with live music.

