Mandarin House

La Jolla's favorite Chinese restaurant since 1977. Specializing in unique house recipes derived from old school Chinese techniques and flavors.

NOODLES

6765 La Jolla Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetarian Egg Roll$5.00
Minced vegetables rolled inside a light and crispy shell.
Orange Chicken$16.00
Crispy chunks of Chicken breast sautéed with garlic in our house made Orange peel and chili pepper infused sauce.
Fried Dumplings$9.00
From the Skins to the fillings! Our legendary Dumplings are 100% handmade in house. Filled with Pork and cabbage. Plump, Juicy and delicious.
Cashew Chicken$16.00
Diced Chicken cooked in our famous red sauce, with toasted Cashew nuts.
Mongolian Beef$17.00
Sliced Beef, sautéed in a bed of Green Scallions.
Egg Rolls$6.00
Our Famous hand rolled Egg Rolls made with our special blend of pork, shrimp, cabbage and eggs.
Wor Wonton Soup$11.00
House made Pork Won Tons simmered with baby Bok Choi, Mushrooms, Eggs, Shrimp, Chicken and BBQ Pork.
Salt & Pepper Chicken$17.00
Sliced Chicken Breast, lightly breaded and quickly fried and sauteed with Spicy Chili, Onions, Garlic and roasted Seasoned Salt.
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Our special recipe of Cream cheese, pineapple and diced crab folded into Won Tons and fried crispy.
Kung Pao Chicken$16.00
Sautéed in our signature Mandarin House sweet and spicy chili sauce with scallions and peanuts.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6765 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:15 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

