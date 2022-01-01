Go
Mandarin Yang

Fresh Asian Cuisine

3412 County Rd 101 S

Popular Items

Lo Mein w/ Chicken$12.50
Soft Egg Noodles Stir Fried with Sliced Chicken, Carrots, Napa Cabbage & Onions in a Homemade Garlic Soy Sauce.
Egg Roll (1)$3.25
Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.50
Batter-fried White Meat Chicken with Green Peppers, Onions, Carrots & Pineapples. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce on the side.
Cashew Chicken$13.50
Sliced White Meat Chicken with Cashews, Carrots, Zucchini & Peapods in a Rich Brown Sauce.
Pork Egg Rolls (2)$5.95
Pork Dumplings/Potstickers (6)$7.95
Choice of Steamed or Pan Fried.
Cream Cheese Puffs (6)$6.95
Sesame Chicken$14.50
Batter-fried White Meat Caramelized in a Sweet, Spicy Sauce & Topped with Sesame Seeds. Garnished with Light & Crispy Rice Noodles.
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)$5.95
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (2)$5.95
Chicken, Carrots, Onions & Glass Noodles. Served with Signature Fish Sauce on the side.
Wayzata MN

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
