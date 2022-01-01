Mandeville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Mandeville
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rusty Pelican
500 Girod St, Mandeville
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$13.79
A Fillet of our Fresh Mahi. Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
|Shrimp Basket
|$13.79
Fried Louisiana Gulf Shrimp Served with Remoulade & Cocktail Sauces.
|Pelican Burger
|$10.99
Our Basic Burger - Take it Plain or add any Topping You'd Like
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pontchartrain Po-Boys
318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$10.99
100% Fresh Ground Beef Hand Formed by us in House and Grilled on Our Chargrill
|SEAFOOD Gumbo
|$4.99
Seafood Gumbo - (Roux Based with Shrimp, Crabmeat & Okra) - served with Rice
|Fried Shrimp Platter
|$18.00
Over 25 Fried Shrimp
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Times Grill
1896 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
|Popular items
|Swisshroom
Smothered with sauteed mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese.
|Bayou Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Your choice - grilled, fried or blackened, served on a toasted bun.
|Smokey’s Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
8 oz marinated chicken breast grilled to juicy perfection. Served with choice of two sides.