Mandeville seafood restaurants you'll love

Fazzio's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Fazzio's Restaurant

1841 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville

Avg 4.4 (403 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Eggplant$9.00
Veal Royale$25.00
Angel & Meatball$17.00
Pontchartrain Po-Boys image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pontchartrain Po-Boys

318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville

Avg 4.7 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Hamburger$10.99
100% Fresh Ground Beef Hand Formed by us in House and Grilled on Our Chargrill
SEAFOOD Gumbo$4.99
Seafood Gumbo - (Roux Based with Shrimp, Crabmeat & Okra) - served with Rice
Fried Shrimp Platter$18.00
Over 25 Fried Shrimp
Times Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Times Grill

1896 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville

Avg 4.2 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Swisshroom
Smothered with sauteed mushrooms and topped with Swiss cheese.
Bayou Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Your choice - grilled, fried or blackened, served on a toasted bun.
Smokey’s Grilled Chicken$13.99
8 oz marinated chicken breast grilled to juicy perfection. Served with choice of two sides.
