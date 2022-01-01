Chef salad in Mandeville
Mandeville restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Rusty Pelican - Mandeville
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rusty Pelican - Mandeville
500 Girod St, Mandeville
|Chef Salad
|$14.99
More about Times Grill - Mandeville
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Times Grill - Mandeville
1896 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
|Chef Salad
|$14.99
This upbeat House Salad is piled high with ham, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon bits, egg and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. This salad is sure to keep your toes tapping!