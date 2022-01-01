Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Mandeville

Mandeville restaurants
Mandeville restaurants that serve chef salad

Rusty Pelican image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rusty Pelican - Mandeville

500 Girod St, Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$14.99
More about Rusty Pelican - Mandeville
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Times Grill - Mandeville

1896 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville

Avg 4.2 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$14.99
This upbeat House Salad is piled high with ham, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon bits, egg and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. This salad is sure to keep your toes tapping!
More about Times Grill - Mandeville

