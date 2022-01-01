Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mandeville

Mandeville restaurants
Mandeville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pontchartrain Po-Boys

318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville

Avg 4.7 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Chicken Salad served on Sliced White or Multi Grain toasted bread Dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Pickles
More about Pontchartrain Po-Boys
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Times Grill

1896 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville

Avg 4.2 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.49
Fried chicken breast tossed in "not-so-mild" sauce topped with melted pepperjack cheese served with Creole ranch sauce.
Bayou Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Your choice - grilled, fried or blackened, served on a toasted bun.
More about Times Grill

