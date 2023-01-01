Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Mandeville

Mandeville restaurants
Mandeville restaurants that serve chili

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Times Grill - Mandeville

1896 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville

Avg 4.2 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Times Chili$5.49
This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!
Bowl Chili$7.99
This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!
Chili Cheese Burger$14.99
Burger covered with our Times Chili and topped with cheddar cheese for a classic combination!
More about Times Grill - Mandeville
Desi Vega's Smokehouse and Tavern - 4250 Hwy 22 Suite 1

4250 Hwy 22 Suite 1, Mandeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Black n Tan Brisket Chili$12.00
House ground and chopped brisket, slow-braised with stout and light lager. Topped with sharp cheddar, sour cream red onion and pickled jalapeno to finish.
Cup Black n Tan Brisket Chili$8.00
House ground and chopped brisket, slow-braised with stout and light lager. Topped with sharp cheddar, sour cream red onion and pickled jalapeno to finish.
More about Desi Vega's Smokehouse and Tavern - 4250 Hwy 22 Suite 1

