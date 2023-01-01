Chili in Mandeville
Times Grill - Mandeville
1896 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
|Cup Times Chili
|$5.49
This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!
|Bowl Chili
|$7.99
This all beef chili is thick and hearty with our secret blend of spices. We left the beans in the bayou!
|Chili Cheese Burger
|$14.99
Burger covered with our Times Chili and topped with cheddar cheese for a classic combination!
Desi Vega's Smokehouse and Tavern - 4250 Hwy 22 Suite 1
4250 Hwy 22 Suite 1, Mandeville
|Bowl Black n Tan Brisket Chili
|$12.00
House ground and chopped brisket, slow-braised with stout and light lager. Topped with sharp cheddar, sour cream red onion and pickled jalapeno to finish.
|Cup Black n Tan Brisket Chili
|$8.00
House ground and chopped brisket, slow-braised with stout and light lager. Topped with sharp cheddar, sour cream red onion and pickled jalapeno to finish.