Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Mandeville

Go
Mandeville restaurants
Toast

Mandeville restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Fazzio's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Fazzio's Restaurant

1841 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville

Avg 4.4 (403 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Fazzio's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pontchartrain Po-Boys

318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville

Avg 4.7 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Cake - Chocolate Mousse CAKE$6.00
A slice of chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate! This mousse is light and luxurious!!
Cake - Chocolate Overload$6.50
For the ultimate chocolate lover - this is your dream cake slice! Four split layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with a smooth milk chocolate mousse, finished in chocolate ganache & covered in dark chocolate bark pieces
Cake - Chocolate$5.50
A Slice of Triple Layer Chocolate Cake
More about Pontchartrain Po-Boys

Browse other tasty dishes in Mandeville

Cheeseburgers

Crab Cakes

Cake

Shrimp Basket

Gumbo

Caesar Salad

Po Boy

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Mandeville to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (734 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston