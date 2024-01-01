Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Mandeville

Mandeville restaurants
Mandeville restaurants that serve pies

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pontchartrain Po-Boys

318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville

Avg 4.7 (1095 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pie - Key Lime$4.00
A slice of a perfect refreshing dessert that is a combination of sweetened condensed milk and fresh key lime juice from Key West, Florida. The delicious pie filling is place in a graham cracker crust, making it a perfect ending to any meal.
Pie - Snickers Bar$6.00
The original pie that eats like a candy bar! The Big Blitz is filled with large chunks of Snickers® bars, fudgy Brownie, caramel, peanuts and a tart cream cheese filling
Pie - Pecan$4.00
delicious pie features a gooey, sweet filling loaded with pecans and encased in a flaky, buttery, golden crust
More about Pontchartrain Po-Boys
Acropolis of Mandeville

1600 West Causeway Approach, Mandeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHEESE PIE$10.95
Feta and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a
light puff pastry
More about Acropolis of Mandeville

