Pies in Mandeville

Pontchartrain Po-Boys
318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville
|Pie - Key Lime
|$4.00
A slice of a perfect refreshing dessert that is a combination of sweetened condensed milk and fresh key lime juice from Key West, Florida. The delicious pie filling is place in a graham cracker crust, making it a perfect ending to any meal.
|Pie - Snickers Bar
|$6.00
The original pie that eats like a candy bar! The Big Blitz is filled with large chunks of Snickers® bars, fudgy Brownie, caramel, peanuts and a tart cream cheese filling
|Pie - Pecan
|$4.00
delicious pie features a gooey, sweet filling loaded with pecans and encased in a flaky, buttery, golden crust