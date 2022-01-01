Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Poboy in Mandeville

Mandeville restaurants
Mandeville restaurants that serve poboy

Rusty Pelican image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rusty Pelican

500 Girod St, Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Poboy$13.79
More about Rusty Pelican
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Times Grill

1896 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville

Avg 4.2 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Poboy$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
Shrimp & Catfish Poboy$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp and domestic catfish filet. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
Roast Beef Poboy$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', roast beef with gravy. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
More about Times Grill

