Poboy in Mandeville

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rusty Pelican
500 Girod St, Mandeville
|Fried Shrimp Poboy
|$13.79
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Times Grill
1896 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
|Shrimp Poboy
|$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
|Shrimp & Catfish Poboy
|$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp and domestic catfish filet. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.
|Roast Beef Poboy
|$13.99
Straight from Nawlins', roast beef with gravy. Served on Leidenheimer French bread.