Pudding in Mandeville

Mandeville restaurants
Mandeville restaurants that serve pudding

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Fazzio's Restaurant

1841 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville

Avg 4.4 (403 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pontchartrain Po-Boys

318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville

Avg 4.7 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce$6.00
served warm topped with our heavy cream based rum sauce
Cake - Chocolate Pudding CAKE$6.50
Chocolate pudding sandwiched between two layers of dark, moist, chocolate-drenched chocolate cake. Definitely an indulgent dessert!!
