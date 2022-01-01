Tacos in Mandeville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avila Grill image

 

Avila Grill

4700 Louisiana Highway 22, Mandeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie (Mushroom and Beans) Taco$3.99
Brisket Taco$4.99
Shrimp Taco$4.99
More about Avila Grill
Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rusty Pelican

500 Girod St, Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.79
A Fillet of our Fresh Mahi. Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Tacos$13.79
Fried, blackened or grilled shrimp on a fresh flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
Chicken Tacos$13.79
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
More about Rusty Pelican

