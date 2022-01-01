Tacos in Mandeville
Mandeville restaurants that serve tacos
Avila Grill
4700 Louisiana Highway 22, Mandeville
|Veggie (Mushroom and Beans) Taco
|$3.99
|Brisket Taco
|$4.99
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rusty Pelican
500 Girod St, Mandeville
|Fish Tacos
|$13.79
A Fillet of our Fresh Mahi. Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.79
Fried, blackened or grilled shrimp on a fresh flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
|Chicken Tacos
|$13.79
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.