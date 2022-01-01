Mandeville Social - new
Come be social!
800 North Causeway Boulevard Ste 1-D, Mandeville, LA 70448
Location
800 North Causeway Boulevard Ste 1-D, Mandeville, LA 70448
Mandeville LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Daisy Dukes
Come in and enjoy!
Java Mama
Coffee cafe with full breakfast & lunch menu. Event & birthday party venue. Indoor play area.
Mande’s Restaurant
Mande's is located at the foot of the Causeway, serving Breakfast, Brunch, and Lunch to the Northshore since 1979!
Fazzio's Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!