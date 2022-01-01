Mandolino's Artisan Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA
208 South Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
208 South Main Street
Davidson NC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
FlatIron NC
Come in and enjoy!
The Egg at Davidson
Come on in and enjoy!
The Crazy Pig
Davidson's place to be! Cold Craft beer on tap and tasty BBQ....a winning combination.
Kindred
Come in and enjoy!