Go
Toast

Mandolino's Artisan Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

208 South Main Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1318 reviews)

Popular Items

The Tupelo Honey$27.00
Ricotta, Gorgonzola, Fig Honey and Calabrian Chiles
Ob La Di Pizza$26.00
The Godfather Pizza$30.00
Red Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Pancetta
Pigs on the Wing$25.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Fennel
Ranch$0.50
Sweet Home Alabama$28.00
Ricotta, Cheddar, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce, Parsley
In The Garden$28.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives, red onion, red pepper
The Bonamassa$29.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onion, Prosciutto de Parma
Side Of Bleu Cheese$0.50
Side Of Basil$0.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

208 South Main Street

Davidson NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FlatIron NC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Egg at Davidson

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Crazy Pig

No reviews yet

Davidson's place to be! Cold Craft beer on tap and tasty BBQ....a winning combination.

Kindred

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston