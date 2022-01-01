Mandrake Rooftop
Come in and enjoy!
810 North High Street
Location
810 North High Street
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
HangOverEasy is a diner that features playful twists on classic dishes.
Roots Natural Kitchen
Come enjoy one of our 10 signature salad and grain bowls! Make it your own with any substitutions you like. OR build your own bowl of bases, ingredients, dressings and a grill item.
Leo's on the Alley
Come in and enjoy!
Midway On High
Come in and enjoy!