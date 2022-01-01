Go
Toast

Mandrake Rooftop

Come in and enjoy!

810 North High Street

No reviews yet

Location

810 North High Street

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus

No reviews yet

HangOverEasy is a diner that features playful twists on classic dishes.

Roots Natural Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come enjoy one of our 10 signature salad and grain bowls! Make it your own with any substitutions you like. OR build your own bowl of bases, ingredients, dressings and a grill item.

Leo's on the Alley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Midway On High

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston