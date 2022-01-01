Go
Manele Cafe

A contemporary taste of the Hawaiian Islands. All day breakfast, acai bowls, rice bowls, sandwiches, bomber wraps, and full coffee bar.

703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130

Popular Items

Vegetarian Rice Bowl$13.50
Jasmine rice, carrot-ginger puree, garlic kale, red onion, roasted sweet potato, cremini mushroom, sprouts, Island poke sauce
Pineapple Dole Whip$6.00
Kids Pancakes$7.00
Two buttermilk pancakes, whipped cream, lilikoi syrup and a side of fresh fruit. Choice of beverage.
Kahula Pork Rice Bowl$14.50
Jasmine rice, kale, pickled cucumber, roasted sweet potato, pickled vegetables, yum yum sauce
Big Kahuna Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Jumbo English muffin,
Fisher’s fresh sausage, over medium egg, aged cheddar
cheese, strawberry preserves, tabasco aioli. choice of
seasonal fruit or maple bacon sweet potatoes
Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl$16.50
Jasmine rice, carrot-ginger puree, pickled cucumber, pineapple, scallion, Maui onion, Polynesian slaw
Breakfast Bomber$12.50
Warm flour tortilla, scrambled eggs,
aged cheddar cheese, maple bacon sweet potatoes,
Fisher’s sausage, hot sauce, side seasonal fruit
Small Manele Bowl$8.00
traditional acai, tropical kale, or dragon
fruit, blueberry, strawberry, banana, toasted coconut,
house made granola
Huli Huli Chicken Rice Bowl$14.50
Jasmine rice, Island poke sauce, bok choy, pineapple salsa, watermelon radish, snow peas, Island poke sauce, scallion
Large Manele Bowl$12.00
Location

703 Veteran's Way, Suite 130

Carmel IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
