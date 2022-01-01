Go
Mangia

Popular Items

TRADITIONAL FRIED HADDOCK$15.00
Served with Tartar Sauce, French Fries, and choice of Cold side.
Available on Fridays and Saturdays only.
FRENCH FRIES$2.00
CHICKEN FRANCAISE$15.00
Dipped in a seasoned egg batter and pan seared in a white wine lemon butter sauce.
Served over linguine
MANGIA BENE ITALIAN GREENS$12.00
Sauteed escarole, hot cherry peppers, prosciutto, & garlic topped with bread crumb and grated Romano
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$15.00
Sliced eggplant, baked with mozzarella and marinara
14" PIZZA$14.00
TOSSED CHEF SALAD$8.00
Mixed Greens with tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, roasted peppers, chcikpeas and croutons. Choice of dressing
CHICKEN RIGGIES$14.00
Imported rigatoni pasta tossed with cherry peppers with a homemade marinara sauce, maderia, wine, heavy cream, fresh basil, scallions, and Romano cheese
THE ULTIMATE CHEESE STEAK$10.00
Shaved steak, peppers and onions, our American cheese sauce, and melted mozzarella on a hoagie roll
CHICKEN PARMESAN$15.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served over linguine
Location

779 State Fair Blvd

Syracuse NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
