Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
Delicious homemade pizza and Italian specialties. Take out, Delivery, or Dine in. We are BYOB, so bring in your favorite wine to enjoy with your meal!
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
262 Dunns Mill Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
262 Dunns Mill Rd
Bordentown NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rosario’s Pizzeria
Celebrating 50 years! Thank you to all our customers and your support for our small business!!
goodbeet - bordentown
Come in and enjoy!
HOB Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
Come in and enjoy!