Mangia e Bevi
Mangia e Bevi is a truly authentic Italian restaurant. The menu was inspired by Tore's grandmother and mother. The same dishes that were prepared for Tore as a child are now recreated for you to enjoy. Mangia e Bevi provides you the same cuisine as if you were sitting at a sidewalk cafe in Italy.
3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #100
Oceanside CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
