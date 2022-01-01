Go
Mangia e Bevi

Mangia e Bevi is a truly authentic Italian restaurant. The menu was inspired by Tore's grandmother and mother. The same dishes that were prepared for Tore as a child are now recreated for you to enjoy. Mangia e Bevi provides you the same cuisine as if you were sitting at a sidewalk cafe in Italy.

3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #100

Popular Items

Mista$13.00
mixed greens, fried artichoke, peppercorn dressing, Parmesan, anchovy
Brocollini$7.00
Pappardelle$21.00
braised wild boar ragu, porcini, cipollini, parmesan
Polpette$13.00
beef & pork meatballs, tomato sauce, Parmesan, crostini
Margherita$15.00
fresh mozzarella, basil, pecorino-Romano (v)
Tortelloni$23.00
cream sauce, guanciale, peas, mushrooms, shallots, mozzarella, prosciutto crisp
Arugula$15.00
wild arugula, burrata, fennel, orange supreme, tart honey vinaigrette, lava salt (v)
Cacio e Pepe$15.00
bucatini, black pepper, butter, Parmesan, pecorino-Romano (v)
Carbonara$20.00
bucatini, guanciale, parmesan, pecorino-Romano, cracked pepper, quail egg
Pistacchio$19.00
fresh mozzarella, pistacchio pesto, mortadella, pecorino-Romano, black pepper
Location

3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #100

Oceanside CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
