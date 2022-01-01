Go
Mangia Macaroni

Italian Eatery & Marketplace

PASTA

1543 Spring Garden St • $$

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED MOZZARELLA$8.00
Served with Pomodoro Sauce
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE$16.00
Ricotta dumpling, meat sauce, basil, ricotta salata. (CONTAINS PORK)
SUNDAY GRAVY$16.00
Rigatoni served with a meatball & sausage. (CONTAINS PORK)
CHICKEN PARMESAN$18.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil, red sauce
EGGPLANT PARMESAN$17.00
Breaded sliced eggplant, fresh mozzarella, basil, red sauce
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN$17.00
Thick pasta ribbons, grana padano, cream, chcken cutlet
FRIED CALAMARI$14.00
Lightly battered with sliced cherry peppers. Served with a lemon-caper aioli
CAESAR SALAD$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan crouton, black pepper, anchovy, tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
PENNE ALA VODKA$15.00
Tomato, cream, pancetta, basil. (CONTAINS PORK)
GARLIC BREAD$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1543 Spring Garden St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
