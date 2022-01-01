Go
We use only the freshest and most authentic ingredients for the offerings on our Mangiare menu. Featuring balsamic and oils sourced directly from Italy and breads from specialty bakeries, our chefs create intensely satisfying dishes that match the level of service which sets us apart.

121 North Adams Street

Popular Items

RIGATONI BYO$8.00
ARANCINI$12.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried risotto balls filled with Italian meats and cheeses, accompanied by alfredo and pesto
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL$8.00
GIANT MEATBALL$15.00
A colossal house made meatball in marinara topped with melted mozzarella, finished with fresh grated parmesan cheese and basil
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER$10.00
Roasted cauliflower with caramelized mozzarella and parmesan cheese
TOASTED GNOCCHI$8.00
Brown butter-sage toasted gnocchi
GNOCCHI BYO$8.00
PAPPARDELLE BYO$8.00
LINGUINI BYO$8.00
CHICKEN & PESTO GNOCCHI$28.00
Oven roasted airline chicken breast over pesto gnocchi with house-made alfredo
121 North Adams Street

Green Bay WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Al's Hamburger

Diner since 1934

White Dog

Eclectic atmosphere, diverse and delicious foods.

Grounded Cafe

Who knew big dreams could grow from a few little beans?
ALL people have value.
ALL people have the ability to work & succeed.
ALL success is built on a community that celebrates & includes persons with disabilities.
With these seeds planted, we set off to create a warm and welcoming space for the whole community to come together.
Through a job skills training program, Grounded Café provides opportunities to breakdown stereotypes of “old” and “disabled” individuals. By coming together, we focus on ABILITIES.
Your purchase makes this possible.
YOU are helping our community grow.
Grounded Café is a non-profit program of ADRC. While we cannot accept tips, donations are used to expand job training for persons with disabilities and to sustain ADRC programming.

Duel Sports Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

