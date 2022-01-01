Go
Mango Marleys

Family-friendly fun, open 7 days a week, dine in or take out. Catch your favorite team on our multiple TVs and chill out with a Watermelon Margarita. Gather with the locals at the coolest place on the beach.
Bring the whole family and all of your friends, and come enjoy a relaxing atmosphere where the fun flows just as naturally as the conversation.

3102 US-98

Popular Items

Combo Fish & Shp/ TG$24.99
Fried Tender Basket/ TG$11.15
5 Wings/ TG$8.99
Fish Tacos/ TG$15.22
**Fries/ TG$3.49
Kahuna/ TG$16.99
Jamaican jerk seasoned fresh beef patty with a sweet & savory sesame sauce, pepper jack cheese, onions and lettuce
Pepper Jack Philly/ TG$13.99
A half pound of our hand pattied fresh beef, topped with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, bell pepper, and pepper jack cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders/ TG$6.99
Pickles/ TG$6.99
Just strange enough to be delicious served with homemade ranch
Cheese Burger/ TG$13.18
Your choice of cheese tops our burger on a warm toasted bun with fresh garden
Location

3102 US-98

Mexico Beach FL

Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
