Go
Toast

Mango Crazy

We provide a unique twist of SWEET & SAVORY spices to Fresh Fruit, Ceviche, and other offerings.

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

1515 Mitchell Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (533 reviews)

Popular Items

16oz Strawberries & Cream$6.99
House Cream, Strawberries, Granola, Raisins, and Coconut. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk or Banana.
16oz Mangonada$7.49
In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.
24oz Aguas Frescas$3.50
Call our shop for daily flavors!
Bionico$7.99
Apple, Banana, Grapes, Strawberries, House Cream, Granola, Raisins, Coconut, & Honey. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk.
Tostilokos$7.49
Choice of chips, Topitos, Takis, or Tostitos. Cucumber, Jicama, Pork Rinds, Crunchy Peanuts, Tamarindo Candy Pieces, Clamato, Salt, Lime, Hot Sauce, Chamoy, and Tajin.
32oz Aguas Fresca$4.00
Call our shop for daily flavors!
16oz Fruit Cup$6.99
Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.
Corn In A Cup$6.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.
Tosticeviche$8.99
Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.
Tostielote$7.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin served with your choice of chips.

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1515 Mitchell Rd

Ceres CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Angry Chickz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mango Crazy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tap in Wine Down

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doghouse Taproom

No reviews yet

Dog-friendly craft beer and wine taproom

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston