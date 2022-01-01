Go
Toast

Mango Crazy

We provide a unique twist of SWEET & SAVORY spices to fresh fruit, ceviche, and other offerings.

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

16609 S Harlan Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (820 reviews)

Popular Items

50/50$7.99
Diced Mango and Pineapple chunks with our In-House Mango and Pineapple Sorbet. Topped with Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.
Hawaiian$6.99
Strawberry, Banana, and Pineapple
Mangonada$7.99
In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.
Fruit Cup$6.99
Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.
Fruit Cup$6.99
Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.
Bionico$8.99
Apple, Banana, Grapes, Strawberries, House Cream, Granola, Raisins, Coconut, & Honey. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk.
Tostielote$8.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin served with your choice of chips.
Corn In A Cup$7.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.
Tosticeviche$9.99
Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.
Mangonada$7.99
In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

16609 S Harlan Rd

Lathrop CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Togo's

No reviews yet

Togos Legacy

West Coast Sourdough

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Taqueria La Estrella, Daniels St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston