Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Bleu Squid is a locally owned, award-winning bakery specializing in indulgent breakfast all day. From the classics to unique breakfast dishes like our omelettes and breakfast sandwiches with a twist, sweet corn pancakes or savory home fry skillets, there’s always something interesting on our menu. We offer fresh squeezed juices, smoothies and locally roasted coffee.

Looking for lunch? We’ve created a selection of salads with house made dressings offered along with hot and cold lobster rolls and house made soups. Our glorious grilled cheese on locally baked artisan breads brings people back again and again.

Our bakery case has an ever-changing selection of delicious baked goods. All created from scratch, our award-winning cupcakes and pastries are perfect for your next event or just an afternoon snack. Please inquire about our bakery offerings for your next function, morning meeting, bridal/baby shower. We do wedding cakes and dessert buffets.

