Mango's Grill Restaurant

14605 Baltimore Ave

Popular Items

Fajitas al Carbon
Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Grilled Chicken $ 16.99 | Steak $ 18.99 | Combination $ 18.99
Platanos Fritos$6.99
Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla rolled with your preference, melted cheese & lightly deep-fried. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Quesadillas
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, diced tomatoes & sour cream.
Choice of:
Shredded Chicken $9.99 | Steak $ 10.99 | Shrimp & Spinach $ 12.99 | Spinach $ 8.99
Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled your preference & melted cheese. Topped with salsa chile ancho & shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Queso Dip$6.99
Monterrey Jack Cheese dip.
+Add Mexican Chorizo $ 2.99
Tamal de Elote$3.29
Sweet corn tamale served with sour cream.
Pupusas$2.79
A typical Salvadorian homemade corn tortilla stuffed ( Options: Cheese | Pork & Cheese | Beans & Cheese )
Enchiladas
Two or three corn tortillas rolled with your preference and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Topped with salsa chile ancho or salsa verde.
Chips & Salsa$3.99
Location

14605 Baltimore Ave

Laurel MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
