Go
Toast

Mangy Dawg Pub

A neighborhood pub offering hand made appetizers, incredible burgers, and out of this world wings all served by a great team of servers dedicated to our customers. Mangy Dawg's rule: Great Customers served by Great People will always equal a Great Time!

1832 W Army Trail Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6 Chicken Tenders$7.95
Breaded boneless chicken strips fried to a golden brown. Served with dipping sauce and fresh cut fries or chips
SAUCES
Mild\t Spicy Dawg\t Mangy BBQ
Cheese\tParmesan Garlic\t Marinara
Tangy\tHabanero Mustard Garlic Soy
Salsa\tBourbon BBQ
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.49
Hand-made, custom seasoned burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted brioche bun. Fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle on the side. Cooked medium
Additional toppings - $.50 per item
TOPPINGS
Chopped Onion Tomato\t Chili
Grilled Onion\t Red Onion Relish
Bacon\t Mustard\t Ketchup
Jalapeno\t Mushrooms Mayo
Pickle Chips\t\t
CHEESES\t\t
Bleu Cheese\t Cheddar\t Swiss
American\t Monterey Jack\t
Pepper Jack\t Mozzarella
SIDES\t\t
Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50
Onion Rings\t Side Salad\t Fried Pickle Chips
Chicken Quesadilla$9.49
Topped with homemade salsa and sour cream. Customize it to fit your craving
Additional Topping $.50 per item
Hot Dawg$4.99
All beef classic served on a poppy seed bun with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear on the side.
Additional toppings $.50 per item
TOPPINGS
Chopped Onion\t Tomato\t Chili
Grilled Onion\t Red Onion\t Relish
Bacon\t Mustard\t Ketchup
Jalapeno\t Mushrooms Mayo
Pickle Chips\t\t
SIDES\t\t
Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50
Onion Rings\tSide Salad Fried Pickle Chips
12 Wings$14.95
These bone-in, mouthwatering wings are fried to a golden brown and coated in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and carrot sticks
SAUCES
Mild\t Spicy Dawg\t Mangy BBQ
Cheese\tParmesan Garlic\t Marinara
Tangy\tHabanero Mustard Garlic Soy
Salsa\tBourbon BBQ
Hamburger$8.99
Hand-made, custom seasoned burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a toasted brioche bun. Fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle on the side. Cooked medium
Additional toppings - $.50 per item
TOPPINGS
Chopped Onion Tomato\t Chili
Grilled Onion\t Red Onion Relish
Bacon\t Mustard\t Ketchup
Jalapeno\t Mushrooms Mayo
Pickle Chips\t\t
CHEESES\t\t
Bleu Cheese\t Cheddar\t Swiss
American\t Monterey Jack\t
Pepper Jack\t Mozzarella
SIDES\t\t
Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50
Onion Rings\t Side Salad\t Fried Pickle Chips
Mangy Havana$11.49
The Mangy version of a classic Cubano sandwich. Pulled pork, ham, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese grilled to a crispy finish. Served with chili lime potato chips
Nachos$9.49
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
Grilled, or breaded, chicken breast tossed in a mild hot sauce, topped with lettuce, celery and Bleu Cheese dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Served with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear.
SIDES\t\t
Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50
Onion Rings\t Side Salad\t Fried Pickle Chips
Breaded Mushrooms$6.99
Breaded by hand mushrooms
See full menu

Location

1832 W Army Trail Rd

Hanover Park IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sporty's Restaurant & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

tasty house 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JT's Corner Tap & Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PhoLicious

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston