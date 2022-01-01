Mangy Dawg Pub

All beef classic served on a poppy seed bun with fresh cut fries or chips and a pickle spear on the side.

Additional toppings $.50 per item

TOPPINGS

Chopped Onion\t Tomato\t Chili

Grilled Onion\t Red Onion\t Relish

Bacon\t Mustard\t Ketchup

Jalapeno\t Mushrooms Mayo

Pickle Chips\t\t

SIDES\t\t

Add to any sandwich/Dawg $2.50

Onion Rings\tSide Salad Fried Pickle Chips

