Manhasset restaurants you'll love

WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pita Station
444 Plandome Rd, Manhasset
Popular items
Chicken Gyro Pita
$12.00
Chicken Gyro rotisserie slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Beef-Lamb Gyro Platter
$19.00
Rotisserie Beef and Lamb Gyro Slices Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Chicken Souviaki Platter
$19.00
Char-Broil Chicken souvlaki cubes served with Rice, Fries or lemon potatoes,side of Greek salad, Toasted Pita bread and Tzatziki sauce.
Sandro's Italian
1496 Nothern Boulevard, Manhasset
Popular items
Crispy Artichokes
$20.00
pan-roasted artichokes, wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, goat cheese, truffle oil
Rigatoni Rocco
$23.00
spicy vodka sauce
Maccheroni Siciliana
$23.00
eggplant, tomato sugo, garlic, basil, sheep's ricotta salata
TAPAS
Herb&Olive
172 plandome rd, manhasset
Popular items
Dip Trio
$22.00
Tzatziki, Melitzana, Fava
Loukaniko
$16.00
Pork Village Sausage with Leeks
Octopus Stifado
$20.00
Slow Braised In Red Wine, Shallots, Fava
Louies Manhasset Restaurant
339 Plandone Rd, Manhasset