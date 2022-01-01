Manhasset restaurants you'll love

Pita Station image

Pita Station

444 Plandome Rd, Manhasset

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
Chicken Gyro Pita$12.00
Chicken Gyro rotisserie slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Beef-Lamb Gyro Platter$19.00
Rotisserie Beef and Lamb Gyro Slices Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Chicken Souviaki Platter$19.00
Char-Broil Chicken souvlaki cubes served with Rice, Fries or lemon potatoes,side of Greek salad, Toasted Pita bread and Tzatziki sauce.
Sandro's Italian image

 

Sandro's Italian

1496 Nothern Boulevard, Manhasset

No reviews yet
Crispy Artichokes$20.00
pan-roasted artichokes, wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, goat cheese, truffle oil
Rigatoni Rocco$23.00
spicy vodka sauce
Maccheroni Siciliana$23.00
eggplant, tomato sugo, garlic, basil, sheep's ricotta salata
Herb&Olive image

Herb&Olive

172 plandome rd, manhasset

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
Dip Trio$22.00
Tzatziki, Melitzana, Fava
Loukaniko$16.00
Pork Village Sausage with Leeks
Octopus Stifado$20.00
Slow Braised In Red Wine, Shallots, Fava
More about Herb&Olive
Louies Manhasset Restaurant image

 

Louies Manhasset Restaurant

339 Plandone Rd, Manhasset

No reviews yet
