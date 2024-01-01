Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana smoothies in Manhasset

Manhasset restaurants
Manhasset restaurants that serve banana smoothies

Item pic

 

Bistro North -

300 Community Dr, Manhasset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie$7.60
A creamy and delicious smoothie with banana, peanut butter, agave, whole milk and ice.
More about Bistro North -
Item pic

 

Kiko Ramen

480 Plandome Road, Manhasset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.75
More about Kiko Ramen

