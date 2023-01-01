Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Manhasset
/
Manhasset
/
Cookies
Manhasset restaurants that serve cookies
435 Manhasset Deli & Catering
435 Plandome road, manhasset
No reviews yet
Tates Cookies - Small Pack (Chocolate Chip)
$1.99
More about 435 Manhasset Deli & Catering
TAPAS
Herb and Olive Marketa
172 plandome rd, manhasset
Avg 4.5
(159 reviews)
Julieanne Cookies
$5.00
More about Herb and Olive Marketa
Browse other tasty dishes in Manhasset
Hummus
Tzatziki
Pudding
Chicken Soup
Clams
Calamari
Chicken Pitas
Salmon
More near Manhasset to explore
Great Neck
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Bayside
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Mineola
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Port Washington
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Little Neck
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Glen Head
No reviews yet
Queens Village
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1955 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1525 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(470 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston