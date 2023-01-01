Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Manhasset

Manhasset restaurants
Manhasset restaurants that serve souvlaki

WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pita Station

444 Plandome Rd, Manhasset

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Souvlaki Platter$21.95
Char-Broil Pork Souvlaki Cubes served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki$0.00
Chicken Souvlaki. Comes with Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki !
Pork Souvlaki$0.00
Pork Souvlaki. Comes With Pita bread and Tzatziki!
More about Pita Station
Louie's Manhasset Restaurant

339 Plandome Road, Manhasset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Souvlaki Dlx$18.00
marinated chicken wraped in pita with french fries and Greek Salad
More about Louie's Manhasset Restaurant

