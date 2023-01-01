Souvlaki in Manhasset
Manhasset restaurants that serve souvlaki
More about Pita Station
WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pita Station
444 Plandome Rd, Manhasset
|Pork Souvlaki Platter
|$21.95
Char-Broil Pork Souvlaki Cubes served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$0.00
Chicken Souvlaki. Comes with Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki !
|Pork Souvlaki
|$0.00
Pork Souvlaki. Comes With Pita bread and Tzatziki!