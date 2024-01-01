Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna salad in
Manhasset
/
Manhasset
/
Tuna Salad
Manhasset restaurants that serve tuna salad
Bistro North -
300 Community Dr, Manhasset
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$8.75
Tuna salad perfection on a multigrain ciabatta – simple and delicious.
More about Bistro North -
Louie's Manhasset Restaurant
339 Plandome Road, Manhasset
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad
$11.50
More about Louie's Manhasset Restaurant
