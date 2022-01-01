Manhattan Beach American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Manhattan Beach
More about Love & Salt
PIZZA • PASTA
Love & Salt
317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$22.00
ragu bolognese, parmesan
*contains milk
|Fett'unta
|$9.00
grilled bread, Maldon sea salt, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Add Burrata +6
Add Prosciutto +6
|Grilled Broccolini
|$14.00
Caesar dressing, anchovy croutons, parmesan
More about BREWCO
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BREWCO
124 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
|$14.95
USDA PRIME ground chuck beef, chicken breast or veggie patty; tomatoes, lettuce,
onions on the side, on brioche bun [add 1.50 for each topping: cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms; add 2.00 for avocado; choice of Cheddar, Jack, Swiss, or Provolone cheese]
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.95
Grilled chicken, Napa and red cabbage, corn, black beans, green onions, serrano chilies, tomatoes, tortilla strips, avocado, Jack and Cheddar cheese blend, spicy chipotle dressing
|CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS
|$17.95
Buttermilk marinated, choice of ranch, BBQ and ketchup dipping sauce
More about The Strand House
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Strand House
117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|Hand Cut Frites
|$12.00
house-blanched Russet potatoes in beef tallow, served with kethcup and garlic aioli
|Branzino
|$51.00
black truffle risotto, Hon Shimeji mushrooms, crispy leeks, English pea nage
|Wood-Fired Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
served with garlic aioli
More about SLAY Steak + Fish House
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
SLAY Steak + Fish House
1141 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|BEEF "STROGANOFF"
|$55.00
(SERVES 2-4)
Beef "Stroganoff" Filet Mignon Pieces w/ Leeks, Mushrooms, Horseradish. Hand Cut Buttered Noodles. Wonderful Salad From Slay Estate & Vineyard. 2 Parker House Rolls, 2 Vanilla Crème Brûlée for Dessert.
|Onion Rings
|$10.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, House Made Ketchup
|Parker Rolls
|$8.00
House-Made Butter