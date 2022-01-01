Manhattan Beach American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Manhattan Beach

Love & Salt image

PIZZA • PASTA

Love & Salt

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.8 (3478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tagliatelle Bolognese$22.00
ragu bolognese, parmesan
*contains milk
Fett'unta$9.00
grilled bread, Maldon sea salt, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Add Burrata +6
Add Prosciutto +6
Grilled Broccolini$14.00
Caesar dressing, anchovy croutons, parmesan
More about Love & Salt
BREWCO image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BREWCO

124 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$14.95
USDA PRIME ground chuck beef, chicken breast or veggie patty; tomatoes, lettuce,
onions on the side, on brioche bun [add 1.50 for each topping: cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms; add 2.00 for avocado; choice of Cheddar, Jack, Swiss, or Provolone cheese]
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SALAD$18.95
Grilled chicken, Napa and red cabbage, corn, black beans, green onions, serrano chilies, tomatoes, tortilla strips, avocado, Jack and Cheddar cheese blend, spicy chipotle dressing
CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS$17.95
Buttermilk marinated, choice of ranch, BBQ and ketchup dipping sauce
More about BREWCO
The Strand House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Strand House

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.3 (5723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hand Cut Frites$12.00
house-blanched Russet potatoes in beef tallow, served with kethcup and garlic aioli
Branzino$51.00
black truffle risotto, Hon Shimeji mushrooms, crispy leeks, English pea nage
Wood-Fired Brussels Sprouts$15.00
served with garlic aioli
More about The Strand House
SLAY Steak + Fish House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

SLAY Steak + Fish House

1141 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BEEF "STROGANOFF"$55.00
(SERVES 2-4)
Beef "Stroganoff" Filet Mignon Pieces w/ Leeks, Mushrooms, Horseradish. Hand Cut Buttered Noodles. Wonderful Salad From Slay Estate & Vineyard. 2 Parker House Rolls, 2 Vanilla Crème Brûlée for Dessert.
Onion Rings$10.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, House Made Ketchup
Parker Rolls$8.00
House-Made Butter
More about SLAY Steak + Fish House
Zinc@Shade image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Zinc@Shade

1221 N VALLEY DR, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.2 (881 reviews)
Takeout
More about Zinc@Shade
Savva's Cafe image

 

Savva's Cafe

330 S Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Savva's Cafe

