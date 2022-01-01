Manhattan Beach Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Manhattan Beach

PIZZA • PASTA

Love & Salt

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.8 (3478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tagliatelle Bolognese$22.00
ragu bolognese, parmesan
*contains milk
Fett'unta$9.00
grilled bread, Maldon sea salt, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Add Burrata +6
Add Prosciutto +6
Grilled Broccolini$14.00
Caesar dressing, anchovy croutons, parmesan
More about Love & Salt
PIZZA • PASTA

SLAY Italian Kitchen

1001 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach

Avg 5 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN PICCATA$55.00
SERVES 2-4
Chicken Picatta...Sautéed Chicken Breast, Lemon Sauce, Capers. Large Fettuccine Alfredo. Large Fresh Clipped Greens Persian Cucumber, Shaved Carrot, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Freshly Baked Garlic Bread Baguette.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Chopped$16.00
Chickpeas, Salami, Pepperoncini, House Vinaigrette
Lasagna$25.00
Slow Cooked Beef Bolognaise & Béchamel, Grana Padano
More about SLAY Italian Kitchen
PASTA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Nando Trattoria

1131 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan beach

Avg 4.5 (754 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cavoletti Ortolani$14.00
Roasted brussels sprouts, butternut squash, chickpeas, toasted almonds, truffle honey, grated 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
Pollo Parmigiana$34.00
Tenderized Chicken breast Milanese style, Pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, roasted potato
Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese$26.00
Eggs tagliatelle pasta, wagyu beef ragout, 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Nando Trattoria

