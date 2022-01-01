Manhattan Beach Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Manhattan Beach
More about Love & Salt
PIZZA • PASTA
Love & Salt
317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$22.00
ragu bolognese, parmesan
*contains milk
|Fett'unta
|$9.00
grilled bread, Maldon sea salt, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Add Burrata +6
Add Prosciutto +6
|Grilled Broccolini
|$14.00
Caesar dressing, anchovy croutons, parmesan
More about SLAY Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
SLAY Italian Kitchen
1001 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PICCATA
|$55.00
SERVES 2-4
Chicken Picatta...Sautéed Chicken Breast, Lemon Sauce, Capers. Large Fettuccine Alfredo. Large Fresh Clipped Greens Persian Cucumber, Shaved Carrot, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Freshly Baked Garlic Bread Baguette.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
|Chopped
|$16.00
Chickpeas, Salami, Pepperoncini, House Vinaigrette
|Lasagna
|$25.00
Slow Cooked Beef Bolognaise & Béchamel, Grana Padano
More about Nando Trattoria
PASTA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Nando Trattoria
1131 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan beach
|Popular items
|Cavoletti Ortolani
|$14.00
Roasted brussels sprouts, butternut squash, chickpeas, toasted almonds, truffle honey, grated 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$34.00
Tenderized Chicken breast Milanese style, Pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, roasted potato
|Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese
|$26.00
Eggs tagliatelle pasta, wagyu beef ragout, 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano