Manhattan Beach seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Manhattan Beach
More about Rock'N Fish - MB
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rock'N Fish - MB
120 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|Coconut Mahi Sliders
|$21.95
mango slaw, avocado, sweet chili aioli
|ROCK'N Crab Cakes App
|$24.95
spicy rémoulade, tartar sauce
|Sour Dough
|$3.95
whipped butter, sea salt
More about Nando Trattoria
PASTA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Nando Trattoria
1131 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan beach
|Popular items
|Cavoletti Ortolani
|$14.00
Roasted brussels sprouts, butternut squash, chickpeas, toasted almonds, truffle honey, grated 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$34.00
Tenderized Chicken breast Milanese style, Pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, roasted potato
|Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese
|$26.00
Eggs tagliatelle pasta, wagyu beef ragout, 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
More about SLAY Steak + Fish House
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
SLAY Steak + Fish House
1141 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|BEEF "STROGANOFF"
|$55.00
(SERVES 2-4)
Beef "Stroganoff" Filet Mignon Pieces w/ Leeks, Mushrooms, Horseradish. Hand Cut Buttered Noodles. Wonderful Salad From Slay Estate & Vineyard. 2 Parker House Rolls, 2 Vanilla Crème Brûlée for Dessert.
|Onion Rings
|$10.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, House Made Ketchup
|Parker Rolls
|$8.00
House-Made Butter