Manhattan Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Manhattan Beach

Rock'N Fish - MB image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rock'N Fish - MB

120 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.3 (2857 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coconut Mahi Sliders$21.95
mango slaw, avocado, sweet chili aioli
ROCK'N Crab Cakes App$24.95
spicy rémoulade, tartar sauce
Sour Dough$3.95
whipped butter, sea salt
Main pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Nando Trattoria

1131 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan beach

Avg 4.5 (754 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cavoletti Ortolani$14.00
Roasted brussels sprouts, butternut squash, chickpeas, toasted almonds, truffle honey, grated 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
Pollo Parmigiana$34.00
Tenderized Chicken breast Milanese style, Pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, roasted potato
Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese$26.00
Eggs tagliatelle pasta, wagyu beef ragout, 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
SLAY Steak + Fish House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

SLAY Steak + Fish House

1141 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BEEF "STROGANOFF"$55.00
(SERVES 2-4)
Beef "Stroganoff" Filet Mignon Pieces w/ Leeks, Mushrooms, Horseradish. Hand Cut Buttered Noodles. Wonderful Salad From Slay Estate & Vineyard. 2 Parker House Rolls, 2 Vanilla Crème Brûlée for Dessert.
Onion Rings$10.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, House Made Ketchup
Parker Rolls$8.00
House-Made Butter
