Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Manhattan Beach

Go
Manhattan Beach restaurants
Toast

Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve cake

Rock'N Fish - MB image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rock'N Fish - MB

120 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.3 (2857 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$13.95
More about Rock'N Fish - MB
Item pic

 

Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)

924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake Donut$4.75
Orange Lavender Cake$13.00
Vanilla White Yam Frosting, Olive Oil, Caramel, Sea Salt
More about Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)
SLAY Steak + Fish House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

SLAY Steak + Fish House

1141 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$21.00
"No Breading, No Filler", Granny Smith Apple, Carrot Slaw, Apple Cider Vinegar
More about SLAY Steak + Fish House
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3500 N Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 150, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (1059 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Tier Cake$250.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in your choice of white vanilla or chocolate buttercream with simple texture as seen in the photo. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
2 Specialty Cake Slices$15.90
More about SusieCakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan Beach

Chicken Tenders

Carrot Cake

Cookies

Pies

Kale Salad

Ravioli

Bison Burgers

Gnocchi

Map

More near Manhattan Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston