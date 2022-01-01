Cake in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rock'N Fish - MB
120 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$13.95
Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)
924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$4.75
|Orange Lavender Cake
|$13.00
Vanilla White Yam Frosting, Olive Oil, Caramel, Sea Salt
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
SLAY Steak + Fish House
1141 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$21.00
"No Breading, No Filler", Granny Smith Apple, Carrot Slaw, Apple Cider Vinegar
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3500 N Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 150, Manhattan Beach
|2 Tier Cake
|$250.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in your choice of white vanilla or chocolate buttercream with simple texture as seen in the photo. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
|2 Specialty Cake Slices
|$15.90