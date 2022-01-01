Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BREWCO

124 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS$17.95
Buttermilk marinated, choice of ranch, BBQ and ketchup dipping sauce
Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)

924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach

Kids Chicken Tenders$8.50
Fried chicken served with apple slices and house ketchup
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
GF fried chicken tenders with apple slices
