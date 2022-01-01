Chicken tenders in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about BREWCO
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BREWCO
124 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
|CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS
|$17.95
Buttermilk marinated, choice of ranch, BBQ and ketchup dipping sauce
More about Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)
Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)
924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.50
Fried chicken served with apple slices and house ketchup
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
GF fried chicken tenders with apple slices