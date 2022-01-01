Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Manhattan Beach

Go
Manhattan Beach restaurants
Toast

Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve chili

Main pic

 

Thai Dishes - Manhattan Beach - 1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chili Fish$18.95
Fried sole fillet sautéed in spicy red curry paste and topped with crispy basil leaves.
More about Thai Dishes - Manhattan Beach - 1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
BREWCO image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BREWCO- MANHATTAN BEACH

124 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon Chili$13.95
Filet Mignon and ground prime chuck beef with pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, chillies and spices, topped with white onions,
jack and cheddar cheese
More about BREWCO- MANHATTAN BEACH

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan Beach

Penne

Cucumber Salad

Clams

Mango Salad

Cake

Ravioli

Mussels

Green Beans

Map

More near Manhattan Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston