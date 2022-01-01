Chocolate chip cookies in Manhattan Beach
More about Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)
Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)
924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
GF - V
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
|$12.00
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3500 N Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 150, Manhattan Beach
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$63.00
Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.