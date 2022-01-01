Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Manhattan Beach

Go
Manhattan Beach restaurants
Toast

Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)

924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Keto Breakfast Cookie$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
GF - V
Lemon Basil Cookie$2.75
More about Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3500 N Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 150, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (1059 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chick & Bunny Frosted Sugar Cookie Deco Box$66.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE 3/28 - 4/17 -- 6 chick & 6 bunny sugar cookies for you and your family to decorate. Includes SusiePink and white vanilla buttercream, sprinkles, and sanding sugar.
More about SusieCakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan Beach

Tiramisu

Pies

Ravioli

Kale Salad

Paninis

Chocolate Cake

Pudding

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Manhattan Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston