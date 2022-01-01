Curry in Manhattan Beach
Thai Dishes - Manhattan Beach - 1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Jumbo Shrimp Curry
|$25.95
Jumbo shrimp, bamboo shoots, peas, carrot, bell pepper, fresh basil leaves and coconut milk. Combined with our own homemade red curry paste. Spicy; gluten-free.
|Green Curry
|$14.95
Peas, carrot, bamboo shoot, eggplant, Thai basil, bell pepper and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.
|Pineapple Curry
|$16.95
Red curry with shrimp, pineapples and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.