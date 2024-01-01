Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach restaurants
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve fried rice

Thai Dishes - Manhattan Beach - 1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$18.95
Shrimp, chicken, eggs, cashews, raisins, onions and pineapple.
Healthy Fried Rice$18.95
Stir-fried brown rice with fresh crispy green beans, snow pea, carrot, garlic, red pepper, fresh basil, and tofu. Flavored with a unique mix of Thai spices, garnished with cilantro and lime wedges, served with a peanut sauce. Stir-fried with extra virgin olive oil.
Thai Fried Rice$16.50
Eggs, onions, peas and carrots.
Global Cuisine by Gary Arabia

1600 Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GLOBAL FRIED RICE$14.00
CHICKEN, SHRIMP OR TOFU WITH JASMINE WHITE RICE SAUTEED WITH TOMATOES, ONION & EGG IN A SAVORY ASIAN SAUCE
Skechers - Cafe

Internal Use Address, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Shitake Mushroom$2.50
