Fried rice in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Thai Dishes - Manhattan Beach - 1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
Thai Dishes - Manhattan Beach - 1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$18.95
Shrimp, chicken, eggs, cashews, raisins, onions and pineapple.
|Healthy Fried Rice
|$18.95
Stir-fried brown rice with fresh crispy green beans, snow pea, carrot, garlic, red pepper, fresh basil, and tofu. Flavored with a unique mix of Thai spices, garnished with cilantro and lime wedges, served with a peanut sauce. Stir-fried with extra virgin olive oil.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$16.50
Eggs, onions, peas and carrots.
More about Global Cuisine by Gary Arabia
Global Cuisine by Gary Arabia
1600 Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach
|GLOBAL FRIED RICE
|$14.00
CHICKEN, SHRIMP OR TOFU WITH JASMINE WHITE RICE SAUTEED WITH TOMATOES, ONION & EGG IN A SAVORY ASIAN SAUCE