Kale salad in Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach restaurants
Toast

Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve kale salad

Chopped Black Kale Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA

Love & Salt

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.8 (3478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Black Kale Salad$19.00
salami, olives, peperoncino, bread crumbs, ricotta salata
More about Love & Salt
The Strand House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Strand House

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.3 (5723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$20.00
red grapes, goat cheese, farro, candied pumpkin seeds,
More about The Strand House
Seasonal Kale Salad image

 

Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)

924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seasonal Kale Salad$15.00
seasonal
gf, v, p
More about Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)
Kale Salad image

 

The Source Manhattan Beach*

924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$14.00
Stone fruit, tomato, avocado, hemp, citrus, xvoo.
GF / V / P
More about The Source Manhattan Beach*

