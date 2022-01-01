Kale salad in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve kale salad
PIZZA • PASTA
Love & Salt
317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Chopped Black Kale Salad
|$19.00
salami, olives, peperoncino, bread crumbs, ricotta salata
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Strand House
117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Kale Salad
|$20.00
red grapes, goat cheese, farro, candied pumpkin seeds,
Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)
924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach
|Seasonal Kale Salad
|$15.00
seasonal
gf, v, p